wrestling / News

WWE News: Poll on Cena’s Next Outside Venture, Darius Rucker Talks Ric Flair

December 27, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena Returns

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans what John Cena’s next outside venture should be. As of this writing, the results are:

Start his own YouTube channel: 36%
Host his own late night talk show: 23%
Host a movie awards show: 15%
Star in a sitcom: 15%
Write an autobiography: 12%

– Darius Rucker, best known as the frontman for Hootie and the Blowfish and now a country star, talked about Ric Flair at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors:

