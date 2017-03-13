wrestling / News
WWE News: Poll on Next WWE Network Tournament, Angle Set For WrestleMania Axxess
– WWE’s latest poll asks what kind of tournament fans would like to see on the WWE Network. As of this writing, the results are:
Hardcore Rules: 42%
Women’s: 21%
Celebrity: 10%
Heavyweight: 10%
Tag Team: 8%
Six-Man Tag Team: 6%
WWE Germany Championtitel: 3%
– Kurt Angle is set to appear at WrestleMania Axxess. Angle will be doing an autograph session on April 2nd at 8 AM ET for Premium VIP ticket holders.