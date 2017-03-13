– WWE’s latest poll asks what kind of tournament fans would like to see on the WWE Network. As of this writing, the results are:

Hardcore Rules: 42%

Women’s: 21%

Celebrity: 10%

Heavyweight: 10%

Tag Team: 8%

Six-Man Tag Team: 6%

WWE Germany Championtitel: 3%

– Kurt Angle is set to appear at WrestleMania Axxess. Angle will be doing an autograph session on April 2nd at 8 AM ET for Premium VIP ticket holders.