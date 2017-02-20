– A fan has posted a pic of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman at tonight’s Raw in Los Angeles. You can see the picture below. Lesnar has not been announced for tonight’s show, but worked a house show in Dallas, Texas over the weekend.

– Charlotte took to Twitter and demanded that Bayley relinquish the Raw Women’s Championship back to her tonight. Charlotte lost the championship on last week’s Raw after interference from Sasha Banks.