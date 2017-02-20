wrestling / News
WWE News: Possible Spoiler On Big Name For Tonight’s Raw, Charlotte Demands Her Title Back
– A fan has posted a pic of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman at tonight’s Raw in Los Angeles. You can see the picture below. Lesnar has not been announced for tonight’s show, but worked a house show in Dallas, Texas over the weekend.
Here comes the pain! Brock Lesnar has just arrived to the Staples Center! #WWELA
— Sean Blake (@SeanHBlake) February 20, 2017
– Charlotte took to Twitter and demanded that Bayley relinquish the Raw Women’s Championship back to her tonight. Charlotte lost the championship on last week’s Raw after interference from Sasha Banks.
If Bayley is who she says she is…she will do the right thing.
If Bayley is who she says she is…she will do the right thing.

I DEMAND she relinquish and Give. Me. Back. MY Championship! #Raw
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 20, 2017