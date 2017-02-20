wrestling / News

WWE News: Possible Spoiler On Big Name For Tonight’s Raw, Charlotte Demands Her Title Back

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– A fan has posted a pic of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman at tonight’s Raw in Los Angeles. You can see the picture below. Lesnar has not been announced for tonight’s show, but worked a house show in Dallas, Texas over the weekend.

– Charlotte took to Twitter and demanded that Bayley relinquish the Raw Women’s Championship back to her tonight. Charlotte lost the championship on last week’s Raw after interference from Sasha Banks.

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading