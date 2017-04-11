wrestling / News
WWE News: Possible Tag Team Reunion on Raw, Strowman on Assaulting Roman Reigns
April 11, 2017 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that there has been discussion about reforming the Lucha Dragons for Raw’s tag team division. The reunion of the team is possible now that Kalisto was moved to raw in the Superstar Shakedown last night. Sin Cara was drafted to Raw last summer and is still on the roster.
– Braun Strowman posted the following to Twitter today after destroying Roman Reigns on last night’s RAW:
Your yard???? Welcome to my nightmare!!!! #MonsterAmongMen
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 11, 2017