WWE News: Poster For WWE Studios’ Birth of the Dragon, WWE Teases Cyborg At Summerslam, Mumbai Indians Captain Poses With WWE Title
– WWE.com has revealed the poster for WWE Studios and Blumhouse Tilt’s new film Birth of the Dragon. The film is a biopic of Bruce Lee. It stars Philip Ng and is directed by George Nolfi. The film arrives on August 25.
Here’s a synopsis: Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, “Birth of the Dragon” is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man – a battle that gave birth to a legend.
– WWE.com has an article teasing an appearance at Summerslam by Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino, after she challenged Becky Lynch on Twitter.
– Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has posted a photo with the WWE title that Triple H sent the team after they won their cricket league.
Paltan, doesn't the WWE Championship belt look amazing with Mumbai Indians on it? 🙌🏻 #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/mZo8ka3URU
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 14, 2017