– WWE.com has revealed the poster for WWE Studios and Blumhouse Tilt’s new film Birth of the Dragon. The film is a biopic of Bruce Lee. It stars Philip Ng and is directed by George Nolfi. The film arrives on August 25.

Here’s a synopsis: Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, “Birth of the Dragon” is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man – a battle that gave birth to a legend.

– WWE.com has an article teasing an appearance at Summerslam by Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino, after she challenged Becky Lynch on Twitter.

– Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has posted a photo with the WWE title that Triple H sent the team after they won their cricket league.