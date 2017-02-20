wrestling / News
WWE News: Presidents Reimagined as WWE Stars, Top 10 Tag Finishers
February 20, 2017 | Posted by
– In honor of Presidents Day, WWE has posted a gallery reimagining presidents as WWE stuperstars. Included are Richard Nixon as Sin Cara, William Howard Taft as Andre the Giant, Abraham Lincoln as “Macho Man” Randy Savage and more. You can see the pics here.
– WWE has posted the latest WWE Top 10, looking at the best tag team finishers:
From The #HartAttack to The #ShatterMachine, these tag team finishers show that you've got to be IN it together to WIN it together! pic.twitter.com/UV0gH81MMa
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017