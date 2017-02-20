wrestling / News

WWE News: Presidents Reimagined as WWE Stars, Top 10 Tag Finishers

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– In honor of Presidents Day, WWE has posted a gallery reimagining presidents as WWE stuperstars. Included are Richard Nixon as Sin Cara, William Howard Taft as Andre the Giant, Abraham Lincoln as “Macho Man” Randy Savage and more. You can see the pics here.

– WWE has posted the latest WWE Top 10, looking at the best tag team finishers:

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading