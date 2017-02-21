wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For New Rock Documentary, Raw Social Media Ratings, Triple H & Stephanie Meet Child Actor
– Last night’s episode of Raw ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop. Raw had 124,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter; this is down from last week’s show, which drew 156,000 Twitter interactions with 33,000 unique authors. The show also had 258,000 Facebook interactions with 166,000 unique authors; this is down from last week’s show, which drew 302,000 interactions with 195,000 unique authors on Facebook. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]
– Here is the preview for The Rock & HBO’s documentary, Rock And A Hard Place documentary It debuts on March 27th…
– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon met with child actor Sunny Pawar (Lion) backstage at last night’s Raw…
Loved meeting Sunny Pawar from #lionmovie at #RAW last night with @TripleH! So glad we could help him achieve his dream to see @WWE live! pic.twitter.com/S87i1u4FpN
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 21, 2017