wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview for NXT Australia Special, The Rock Answers YouTube Questions

January 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock

– WWE has released a new preview clip for the upcoming two-hour NXT special featuring matches from WWE’s event in Melbourne, Australia. You can check out the promo clip below.

– The Rock released a new video on his official YouTube channel, showing him answering a variety of fan questions and responding to comments. You can check out the video below.

article topics :

NXT, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading