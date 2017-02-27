wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Smackdown Main Event, Titus Seeks New Partner
February 27, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following preview for tomorrow’s match on Smackdown to determine the #1 contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania. AJ Styles faces Luke Harper in the match:
It's @LukeHarperWWE and @AJStylesOrg with a trip to @WrestleMania on the line TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/QL31s9F8LH
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017
– Here is a video from Raw of Titus O’Neil trying to get Sheamus to team up with him: