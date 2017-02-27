wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Smackdown Main Event, Titus Seeks New Partner

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following preview for tomorrow’s match on Smackdown to determine the #1 contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania. AJ Styles faces Luke Harper in the match:

– Here is a video from Raw of Titus O’Neil trying to get Sheamus to team up with him:

