WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Total Divas, Mojo Rawley Training Video

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is a video, featuring Mojo Rawley training…

– Curtis Axel celebrated his wedding anniversary this past weekend, and posted the following on Twitter…

– Here is the preview for tonight’s return on Total Divas…

Maryse and Eva’s friendship comes to blows over a bikini photo shoot; Renee Young and Dean Ambrose go on a sexy vacation, but can’t find the romance; retired Brie goes back on the road to be Daniel Bryan but hates it.”


