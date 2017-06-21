wrestling / News

WWE News: Previews For American Grit, Bob Backlund Does Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament

June 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following pics of Bob Backlund representing WWE at the Travelers – Farmington Bank Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament on Wednesday:

– Here are previews for this Sunday’s episode of American Grit, which airs on FOX and features John Cena as host:

article topics :

American Grit, Bob Backlund, John Cena, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading