WWE News: Previews For American Grit, Bob Backlund Does Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament
June 21, 2017
– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following pics of Bob Backlund representing WWE at the Travelers – Farmington Bank Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament on Wednesday:
#WWE Legend @AskMrBacklund knocking down his shots for charity at the Travelers Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament! pic.twitter.com/jVBjtWI4q8
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 21, 2017
– Here are previews for this Sunday’s episode of American Grit, which airs on FOX and features John Cena as host: