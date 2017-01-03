– Kevin Owens took to Twitter to reply to Goldberg after the latter responded to a fan who wanted to see Owens beat him up and said he was looking forward to it:

Ok then! Let's start. Lesson 1: Putting a microphone in your mouth to take your coat off instead of on the table right next to you is weird. https://t.co/sCfoPtrrci — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 3, 2017

– WWE has released the following previews for tonight’s Smackdown and tomorrow’s episode of NXT: