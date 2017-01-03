wrestling / News

WWE News: Previews For Smackdown and NXT, Owens Responds to Goldberg

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
kevin-owens-raw-12516

– Kevin Owens took to Twitter to reply to Goldberg after the latter responded to a fan who wanted to see Owens beat him up and said he was looking forward to it:

– WWE has released the following previews for tonight’s Smackdown and tomorrow’s episode of NXT:

article topics :

Goldberg, Kevin Owens, NXT, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading