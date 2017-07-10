wrestling / News

WWE News: Pro-Rock Political Action Committee Registers With FEC, New Day Reveal Their Favorite WWE Segment

July 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– While speaking with the Valley Morning Star in promotion of a Smackdown house show in Philadelphia on July 23rd, New Day were asked what their favorite WWE segment was. The group said it was their January 2016 Raw segment that featured The Rock and The Usos.

“One for us would be the segment with The Rock,” Big E said. “He’s arguably the greatest to ever do it. I don’t know if there is anyone better than him with the entertainment aspect of our industry. For us to go toe-to-toe with him was incredible. It was a great honor.”

– A political action committee has registered with the FEC hoping to draft The Rock for a 2020 presidential run. Rock has been a popular choice among some over the last year for a potential candidate in 2020 and “Run the Rock 2020” is now an official group, as Public Integrity senior reporter Dave Levinthal has noted:

