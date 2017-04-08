– Pro Wrestling Tees announced that all the merchandise sold for The Hardys will be “Deleted!” starting Monday, April 17.

– WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal posted the following on his Instagram account, talking about his current physique. Mahal responded to claims of “steroid” or “wellness” claims and noted he’s been tested on a regular basis since he came back.

“#TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where… Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??… And of course I’ll get a hundred “steroid” or “wellness” comments …. I’ve been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me.”