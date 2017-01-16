wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For 205 Live Match, Holy Foley Return Preview

January 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Holy Foley

– WWE has released the following promo for the “I Forfeit” match between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari on Tuesday’s 205 Live:

– Here is a preview for the next episodes of Holy Foley, which will be available after the Royal Rumble on January 29th:

