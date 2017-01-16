wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For 205 Live Match, Holy Foley Return Preview
January 16, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has released the following promo for the “I Forfeit” match between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari on Tuesday’s 205 Live:
Don't miss tomorrow night's #IForfeit Match between @GentlemanJackG & @AriyaDaivari411 on #205Live at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/DBKIUn8PXR
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
– Here is a preview for the next episodes of Holy Foley, which will be available after the Royal Rumble on January 29th:
The Foley Family is BACK!
See NEW episodes of #HolyFoley, right after #RoyalRumble Jan. 29, only on @WWENetwork!@RealMickFoley @NoelleFoley pic.twitter.com/WV7gnE2dqS
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017