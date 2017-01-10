wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For Brock Lesnar’s Raw Return, Mojo Teases Change, Ambrose Gives Miz a Gift

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar Battleground

– WWE posted the following video of Mojo Rawley, who teases some changes to come and says more will be revealed on Talking Smack:

– The following promo hypes Brock Lesnar’s Raw return next week:

– Here’s video of the Dean Ambrose/Miz segment from Smackdown. Miz said that Ambrose didn’t deserve his Intercontinental Championship. Ambrose replied that he had something for Miz and gave him one of the participation awards that Miz had been giving out during his reign:

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose, Mojo Rawley, RAW, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading