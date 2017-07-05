wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For Gargano’s Return, Pics of Roderick Strong’s Family at NXT

July 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is a promo for Johnny Gargano’s return at next week’s episode of WWE NXT:

– Here are pics from tonight’s episode of NXT, with Roderick Strong’s wife Marina Shafir and his mother at ringside for his match with Bobby Roode:

