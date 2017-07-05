wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Gargano’s Return, Pics of Roderick Strong’s Family at NXT
– Here is a promo for Johnny Gargano’s return at next week’s episode of WWE NXT:
What will @JohnnyGargano have to say when he returns to #WWENXT for the first time since #NXTTakeOver: Chicago, NEXT WEEK on @WWENetwork?! pic.twitter.com/QtUhXs9c1x
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2017
– Here are pics from tonight’s episode of NXT, with Roderick Strong’s wife Marina Shafir and his mother at ringside for his match with Bobby Roode:
.@roderickstrong's fiancee @MarinaShafir and his mother are both at ringside for tonight's title bout! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/drENSqKMp0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 6, 2017
A premature championship celebration for @roderickstrong… the referee explains that @REALBobbyRoode's FOOT was under the ROPE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OiN6oC09Ia
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 6, 2017
