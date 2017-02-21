wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Raw, Naomi Comments on Giving Up Title
– WWE posted the following promo for next Monday’s episode of raw, which will feature Goldberg’s return and a sit-down interview with Seth Rollins:
NEXT MONDAY: @Goldberg and @WWERollins return to @WWE #RAW LIVE on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/ChFEWKdOj1
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017
– Naomi posted to Twitter commenting on her having to relinquish the Smackdown Women’s Championship on Smackdown this week:
"The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph" #wweontario pic.twitter.com/D9ZIN4fMv3
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 22, 2017