WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Raw, Naomi Comments on Giving Up Title

February 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following promo for next Monday’s episode of raw, which will feature Goldberg’s return and a sit-down interview with Seth Rollins:

– Naomi posted to Twitter commenting on her having to relinquish the Smackdown Women’s Championship on Smackdown this week:

