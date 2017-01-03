wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Raw, Ziggler Turns Heel on Smackdown
– Here is a promo for next week’s episode of Raw, which comes from New Orleans and will feature appearances by Shawn Michaels and Undertaker:
NEXT MONDAY, @GavinStoneMovie's @ShawnMichaels returns to #RAW! Will The #Undertaker also be in New Orleans? Find out on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/WTJBbSTyIx
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
– WWE posted the following videos of Dolph Ziggler’s heel turn on Smackdown. Ziggler, who lost to Baron Corbin on the show, attacked Kalisto after the latter made a post-match save for Ziggler and then attacked Apollo Crews later in the night:
After @KalistoWWE chased away @BaronCorbinWWE, @HEELZiggler took out his frustrations on the luchador. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7C4cPT1nhr
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
.@HEELZiggler is boiling over with frustration at #SDLive, as he attacks @ApolloCrews in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/CHUS9lZpyW
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017