– Here is a promo for next week’s episode of Raw, which comes from New Orleans and will feature appearances by Shawn Michaels and Undertaker:

– WWE posted the following videos of Dolph Ziggler’s heel turn on Smackdown. Ziggler, who lost to Baron Corbin on the show, attacked Kalisto after the latter made a post-match save for Ziggler and then attacked Apollo Crews later in the night: