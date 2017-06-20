wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For NXT, Hype Bros. Comment on Next Week’s Match, Poll on First Draft Pick Superstars
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who would be their first pick if they were to draft a roster of WWE Superstars. The results thus far are:
AJ Styles: 22%
Brock Lesnar: 10%
Shinsuke Nakamura: 9%
Finn Bálor: 8%
John Cena: 8%
Roman Reigns: 8%
Seth Rollins: 7%
Braun Strowman: 4%
Dean Ambrose: 4%
Other: 4%
Alexa Bliss: 3%
Randy Orton: 3%
Sasha Banks: 3%
Samoa Joe: 2%
Bayley: 1%
Bray Wyatt: 1%
Charlotte Flair: 1%
Jinder Mahal: 1%
Kevin Owens: 1%
– The Hype Bros. took to Twitter to comment on next week’s match against the Usos, which will earn the team a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match if they win:
Ok Broski. Let's do this. @ZackRyder #HYPEBros @WWE #SDLive #StillNo1Contenders pic.twitter.com/QYwDiK3AHC
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 21, 2017
We earned an opportunity for the Tag Team titles once…we'll earn one again NEXT WEEK on #SDLive! @MojoRawleyWWE #HypeBros
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 21, 2017
– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which will feature Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno:
It's going to be a SHOWDOWN on @WWENXT when @KassiusOhno collides with @WWEAleister TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c only on @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/G2XXy87lpW
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017