– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who would be their first pick if they were to draft a roster of WWE Superstars. The results thus far are:

AJ Styles: 22%

Brock Lesnar: 10%

Shinsuke Nakamura: 9%

Finn Bálor: 8%

John Cena: 8%

Roman Reigns: 8%

Seth Rollins: 7%

Braun Strowman: 4%

Dean Ambrose: 4%

Other: 4%

Alexa Bliss: 3%

Randy Orton: 3%

Sasha Banks: 3%

Samoa Joe: 2%

Bayley: 1%

Bray Wyatt: 1%

Charlotte Flair: 1%

Jinder Mahal: 1%

Kevin Owens: 1%

– The Hype Bros. took to Twitter to comment on next week’s match against the Usos, which will earn the team a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match if they win:

We earned an opportunity for the Tag Team titles once…we'll earn one again NEXT WEEK on #SDLive! @MojoRawleyWWE #HypeBros — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 21, 2017

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which will feature Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno: