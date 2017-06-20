wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For NXT, Hype Bros. Comment on Next Week’s Match, Poll on First Draft Pick Superstars

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who would be their first pick if they were to draft a roster of WWE Superstars. The results thus far are:

AJ Styles: 22%
Brock Lesnar: 10%
Shinsuke Nakamura: 9%
Finn Bálor: 8%
John Cena: 8%
Roman Reigns: 8%
Seth Rollins: 7%
Braun Strowman: 4%
Dean Ambrose: 4%
Other: 4%
Alexa Bliss: 3%
Randy Orton: 3%
Sasha Banks: 3%
Samoa Joe: 2%
Bayley: 1%
Bray Wyatt: 1%
Charlotte Flair: 1%
Jinder Mahal: 1%
Kevin Owens: 1%

– The Hype Bros. took to Twitter to comment on next week’s match against the Usos, which will earn the team a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match if they win:

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which will feature Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno:

article topics :

Hype Bros, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading