WWE News: Promo For NXT Takeover, Young & Ryder Host WM Reading Challenge

January 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted the following promo for NXT Takeover: San Antonio, which airs live on Saturday before the Royal Rumble:

– Zack Ryder posted the following pic of himself and fellow injured star Darren Young hosting a WrestleMania Reading Challenge in Orange County, Florida:

