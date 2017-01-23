wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For NXT Takeover, Young & Ryder Host WM Reading Challenge
January 23, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following promo for NXT Takeover: San Antonio, which airs live on Saturday before the Royal Rumble:
Don't miss #NXTTakeOver: San Antonio LIVE THIS SATURDAY at 8e/5p only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ySk8HtVcbG
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017
– Zack Ryder posted the following pic of himself and fellow injured star Darren Young hosting a WrestleMania Reading Challenge in Orange County, Florida:
Had a great time reading to kids this morning! @DarrenYoungWWE & I will be back in the ring soon! #WrestleManiaReadingChallenge pic.twitter.com/XYeZ0Uoc9j
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 23, 2017