WWE News: Promo For Pete Dunne’s Title Defense at ICW Show, Sasha Banks Books New Zealand Appearance

July 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Westfield Manukau City mall in Auckland, New Zealand has announced that Sasha Banks will be making an appearance there on July 16th. Details are at the link.

– WWE has posted the following video promoting Pete Dunne’s WWE UK Championship defense against Trent Seven, Wolfgang and BT Gunn in a Fatal Four-Way match at ICW’s July 29th “Shug Hoose Party 4” event in Glasgow, Scotland:

