– Westfield Manukau City mall in Auckland, New Zealand has announced that Sasha Banks will be making an appearance there on July 16th. Details are at the link.

– WWE has posted the following video promoting Pete Dunne’s WWE UK Championship defense against Trent Seven, Wolfgang and BT Gunn in a Fatal Four-Way match at ICW’s July 29th “Shug Hoose Party 4” event in Glasgow, Scotland: