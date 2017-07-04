wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT, Lana & Tamina Alliance Teased
July 4, 2017 | Posted by
– During Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown, WWE teased an alliance between Lana and Tamina Snuka. After Lana lost her match to Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Tamina came to the ring and gave Lana a pep talk before leaving the ring with her.
– Here is a preview for this week’s episode of NXT, featuing Roderick Strong vs. Champion Bobby Roode:
