– The Titus Brand has a new name. On Monday’s episode of Raw, the stable was rebranded as Titus Worldwide after Akira Tozawa officially joined Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews in the team. Tozawa will face Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, with Nikki Cross vs. Asuka in a Last Woman Standing match: