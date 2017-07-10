wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Revival Attacks The Hardys On Raw

July 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, which will include Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and fallout from AJ Styles’ United States Championship win over Kevin Owens at the Madison Square Garden house show on Friday:

– Here is video from tonight’s segment of Raw in which The Revival returned and attacked The Hardys after the latter teams’ loss to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson:

article topics :

Smackdown, The Hardy Boyz, The Revival, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading