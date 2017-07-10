wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Revival Attacks The Hardys On Raw
– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, which will include Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and fallout from AJ Styles’ United States Championship win over Kevin Owens at the Madison Square Garden house show on Friday:
Find out the fallout of @AJStylesOrg's PHENOMENAL #USTitle win at #WWEMSG TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #RAW pic.twitter.com/oLIMzLICW5
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2017
– Here is video from tonight’s segment of Raw in which The Revival returned and attacked The Hardys after the latter teams’ loss to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson:
Find out the fallout of @AJStylesOrg's PHENOMENAL #USTitle win at #WWEMSG TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #RAW pic.twitter.com/oLIMzLICW5
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2017