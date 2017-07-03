wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Rock Shares New Rampage Set Pic
July 3, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has released the final promo for tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown, which features John Cena’s return to WWE TV:
Don't miss the RETURN of free agent @JohnCena to #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT on the #4thOfJuly at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/qlntYwZZdN
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2017
– The Rock posted a new set pic from his latest film Rampage, which you can see below:
Do not go gentle.
Grateful to put in work w/ our hard working crew on the eve of our Independence.
#OnSet #Rampage #BloodiedAndBattered 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0qolgyoImW
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 3, 2017