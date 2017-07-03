wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Rock Shares New Rampage Set Pic

July 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has released the final promo for tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown, which features John Cena’s return to WWE TV:

– The Rock posted a new set pic from his latest film Rampage, which you can see below:

