wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Rollins & Jacobs Celebrate Wrestling Society X’s Ten-Year Anniversary
January 31, 2017
– Here is a promo for this week’s Smackdown, which will include John Cena and plenty of fallout from the Royal Rumble:
TOMORROW NIGHT, @JohnCena returns to #SDLive as your @WWE Champion at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #TheChampIsHere pic.twitter.com/ldLL3pwgxc
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017
– Seth Rollins and WWE creative member Jimmy Jacobs celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Wrestling Society X, as you can see in the below post. Rollins and Jacobs were teamed up on the show, which ran for one season in 2007 on MTV:
Happy Ten Year Anniversary to @WresSocietyX. The former Tyler Black and I are still Doin' It For Her. pic.twitter.com/hm5VWZjAXU
— jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) January 31, 2017