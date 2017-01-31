wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Rollins & Jacobs Celebrate Wrestling Society X’s Ten-Year Anniversary

January 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Here is a promo for this week’s Smackdown, which will include John Cena and plenty of fallout from the Royal Rumble:

– Seth Rollins and WWE creative member Jimmy Jacobs celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Wrestling Society X, as you can see in the below post. Rollins and Jacobs were teamed up on the show, which ran for one season in 2007 on MTV:

