wrestling / News
WWE News: Punk Surprises AJ For Her Birthday, Top 10 WrestleMania Betrayals, Awkward Moments in WWE History
– Here are two new videos from WWE’s YouTube channel: the top 10 most shocking WrestleMania betrayals and “Awkward Moments in WWE History”:
– CM Punk posted to Twitter wishing wife AJ Lee a happy birthday. He also brought out former WWE talent Kaitlyn, aka Celeste Bonin, as a surprise for AJ as you can see below:
Man oh man I did good. Happy birthday to this strong, smart, gorgeous woman: @AJBrooks 11/10 pic.twitter.com/AoArz4knk6
— Coach (@CMPunk) March 19, 2017
Yesterday my husband surprised me with the best early birthday present ever, my other life partner. As I sent some emails, still in my pajamas, looking like hot morning garbage, a familiar voice rang through the hallway to my office. I looked up from my computer and saw the heavenly vision of @CelesteBonin, fresh off a plane, and yet somehow looking like cartoon birds in a Disney movie got her ready that morning. Without thinking I instinctively mounted her. Then I looked in her eyes and said "Why are you so pretty? I forgot how much I hate you." – AJ #bestpresentever #mytwohusbands