WWE News: Punk Surprises AJ For Her Birthday, Top 10 WrestleMania Betrayals, Awkward Moments in WWE History

March 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are two new videos from WWE’s YouTube channel: the top 10 most shocking WrestleMania betrayals and “Awkward Moments in WWE History”:

– CM Punk posted to Twitter wishing wife AJ Lee a happy birthday. He also brought out former WWE talent Kaitlyn, aka Celeste Bonin, as a surprise for AJ as you can see below:

