wrestling / News
WWE News: Q4 Earnings Report Dated, Flair to MC Indy 500 Snake Pit, Video Promoting Cena’s Kid’s Choice Awards
January 24, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that they’ll be reporting their fourth quarter earnings and complete earnings for 2016 on February 9th.
– Ric Flair has announced that he will be the official MC of Indy 500 Snake Pit event. The show takes place on May 28th. You canm find out more here.
– Nickelodeon posted the following video promoting John Cena’s just-announced gig hosting the Kid’s Choice Awards: