– WWE has announced the company’s quarterly dividend, as you can see in the below press release:

WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2017 and the payment date will be September 25, 2017.

– The company released the following slow-motion video of the Miztourage attacking Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on Raw: