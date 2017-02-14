wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Films a Music Video, Episode 3 of ‘Bella Brains’

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– R-Truth filmed a music video for his upcoming “Back Against The Wall” hip-hop single on Monday

– Here is episode 3 of “Bella Brains,” featuring Daniel Bryan trying to determine the smarter Bella Twin…

