WWE News: R-Truth Gives Preview of New Single, Stock Jumps After Earnings Report
February 9, 2017
– WWE stock took a big jump after today’s Q4 earnings call. The stock closed at $20.96, up $1.68 (8.71%) from the previous close. That’s the highest point for the stock since October 3rd, when it closed at $21.05.
– R-Truth posted a quick preview of his upcoming single “I Got It,” which you can see below:
" I Got It " coming soon, studio session, myself, Manny Mac , and Lee Lee pic.twitter.com/axTgGGhQny
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 9, 2017