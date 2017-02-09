wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Gives Preview of New Single, Stock Jumps After Earnings Report

February 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock took a big jump after today’s Q4 earnings call. The stock closed at $20.96, up $1.68 (8.71%) from the previous close. That’s the highest point for the stock since October 3rd, when it closed at $21.05.

– R-Truth posted a quick preview of his upcoming single “I Got It,” which you can see below:

