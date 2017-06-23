wrestling / News
WWE News: Ranallo Comments on NXT Return, Classic Owen Hart IC Title Match, Justin Roberts Book in Audio Format
June 23, 2017 | Posted by
– Justin Roberts’ book Best Seat in the House is now available in audiobook, with Roberts narrating. You can order it here.
– Mauro Ranallo posted the following to Twitter in reacting to making his WWE return at tonight’s NXT tapings:
HELLO ORLANDO! @WWENXT
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 23, 2017
– WWE posted the following highlight of Owen Hart’s 1997 Intercontinental Championship defense in WWE’s first-ever Triple Threat Match: