WWE News: Ranallo Comments on NXT Return, Classic Owen Hart IC Title Match, Justin Roberts Book in Audio Format

June 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Justin Roberts’ book Best Seat in the House is now available in audiobook, with Roberts narrating. You can order it here.

– Mauro Ranallo posted the following to Twitter in reacting to making his WWE return at tonight’s NXT tapings:

– WWE posted the following highlight of Owen Hart’s 1997 Intercontinental Championship defense in WWE’s first-ever Triple Threat Match:

