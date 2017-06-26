wrestling / News

WWE News: Ranallo Excited to Join NXT, Argentine Soccer Champions Get Championship Belts

June 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has announced that they’re sending two WWE Championship title belts to the soccer team Boca Juniors after they defeated Unión 2-1 in the final match of the Argentinian Primera División League in order to secure their win. The team has thirty-two National League trophies, three Argentinian Cups, six Libertadores Cups among other honors.

– WWE posted the following video to Facebook with Mauro Ranallo talking about how excited he is to join the NXT commentary team:

article topics :

Mauro Ranallo, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading