WWE News: Ranallo Excited to Join NXT, Argentine Soccer Champions Get Championship Belts
June 26, 2017
– WWE has announced that they’re sending two WWE Championship title belts to the soccer team Boca Juniors after they defeated Unión 2-1 in the final match of the Argentinian Primera División League in order to secure their win. The team has thirty-two National League trophies, three Argentinian Cups, six Libertadores Cups among other honors.
Nothing like a custom #WWEChampionship from @TripleH to help @BocaJrsOficial celebrate their huge victory in style! https://t.co/gOaiux2Txt
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2017
– WWE posted the following video to Facebook with Mauro Ranallo talking about how excited he is to join the NXT commentary team: