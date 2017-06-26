– WWE has announced that they’re sending two WWE Championship title belts to the soccer team Boca Juniors after they defeated Unión 2-1 in the final match of the Argentinian Primera División League in order to secure their win. The team has thirty-two National League trophies, three Argentinian Cups, six Libertadores Cups among other honors.

– WWE posted the following video to Facebook with Mauro Ranallo talking about how excited he is to join the NXT commentary team: