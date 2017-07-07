wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Retweets Shot At Brock Lesnar, Cathy Kelley Looks At Strowman vs. Crews

July 7, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Randy Orton recently retweeted a post from a fan who took a shot at Brock Lesnar’s WWE schedule:

– WWE has posted a new video in which Cathy Kelley looks at Braun Strowman vs. Apollo Crews from RAW. The match featured Strowman kicking Crews in mid-jump, forcing him to land on his head.

