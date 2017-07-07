wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Retweets Shot At Brock Lesnar, Cathy Kelley Looks At Strowman vs. Crews
– Randy Orton recently retweeted a post from a fan who took a shot at Brock Lesnar’s WWE schedule:
WWE 2K18 is so realistic that you can only play as Brock Lesnar five times a year #Merch
— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) July 6, 2017
– WWE has posted a new video in which Cathy Kelley looks at Braun Strowman vs. Apollo Crews from RAW. The match featured Strowman kicking Crews in mid-jump, forcing him to land on his head.