WWE News: Randy Orton Set For ESPN This Week, Referee Injured at the Rumble

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
randy-orton-royal-rumble-win

– Fresh off his Royal Rumble win, Randy Orton will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest on this week’s “Off the Top Rope” segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter. The segment airs on Wednesdays during the 9 PM hour.

– Charles Robinson noted on Twitter that he suffered a minor foot injury at the Royal Rumble, posting:

