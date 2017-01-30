wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Set For ESPN This Week, Referee Injured at the Rumble
January 30, 2017 | Posted by
– Fresh off his Royal Rumble win, Randy Orton will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest on this week’s “Off the Top Rope” segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter. The segment airs on Wednesdays during the 9 PM hour.
– Charles Robinson noted on Twitter that he suffered a minor foot injury at the Royal Rumble, posting:
Loving my stylish new footwear! Looking forward to being back for @wwe Elimination Chamber in less than two weeks! pic.twitter.com/3bLAi1sy42
— Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 30, 2017