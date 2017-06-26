– The WWE Network Twitter account posted the following video with Cathy Kelley previewing the WWE Network Collection for Bruno Sammartino:

– Lil Yachty says he may be making appearances for WWE soon. The rapper, an avowed WWE fan, told TMZ Sports that he recently met with WWE and is trying to get something going with them. Yachty said that we might see him on TV in the near future and said he’d like to work with The Hardys, as Jeff Hardy is his favorite wrestler: