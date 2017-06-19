– Matt Hardy posted another “Broken” teaser on Twitter, hinting that he could become the character soon. He wrote:

I have a PRIMAL PASSENGER within me that almost took OVAH today. Its power could leave my VESSEL #BROKEN. I cannot contain it much longer. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2017

– Here is a clip from tonight’s Table for 3, featuring Maryse, Eve Torres and Kelly Kelly:

– In a press release, Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota revealed that this year’s TLC PPV will feature the RAW Brand. The press release reads:

WWE TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS PAY-PER-VIEW

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 23.

WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first pay-per-view in over two years! Don’t miss WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view at Minneapolis’ Target Center – one of the first events to reopen the renovated arena this fall! See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at the most dangerous pay-per-view of the year, TLC!

SEE YOUR FAVORITE RAW SUPERSTARS IN ACTION LIVE:

ROMAN REIGNS

SAMOA JOE

SETH ROLLINS

DEAN AMBROSE

Intercontinental Champion – THE MIZ

Raw Tag Team Champions – SHEAMUS & CESARO

BRAY WYATT

THE HARDY BOYZ

Raw Women’s Champion – ALEXA BLISS

…and many more!

*Talent is subject to change*