WWE News: RAW Brand To Get TLC PPV This Year, Clip From Tonight’s Table For 3, Latest Broken Teaser From Matt Hardy
– Matt Hardy posted another “Broken” teaser on Twitter, hinting that he could become the character soon. He wrote:
I have a PRIMAL PASSENGER within me that almost took OVAH today.
Its power could leave my VESSEL #BROKEN.
I cannot contain it much longer.
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2017
– Here is a clip from tonight’s Table for 3, featuring Maryse, Eve Torres and Kelly Kelly:
– In a press release, Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota revealed that this year’s TLC PPV will feature the RAW Brand. The press release reads:
WWE TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS PAY-PER-VIEW
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 23.
WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first pay-per-view in over two years! Don’t miss WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view at Minneapolis’ Target Center – one of the first events to reopen the renovated arena this fall! See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at the most dangerous pay-per-view of the year, TLC!
SEE YOUR FAVORITE RAW SUPERSTARS IN ACTION LIVE:
ROMAN REIGNS
SAMOA JOE
SETH ROLLINS
DEAN AMBROSE
Intercontinental Champion – THE MIZ
Raw Tag Team Champions – SHEAMUS & CESARO
BRAY WYATT
THE HARDY BOYZ
Raw Women’s Champion – ALEXA BLISS
…and many more!
*Talent is subject to change*