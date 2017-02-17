– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if Noelle Foley should dump her boyfriend Frank the Clown. 75% voted, “Yes. Frank’s a distraction and Noelle needs to focus on her training.” The rest voted, “No. Noelle can use all the support she can get as she tries to become a WWE Superstar.”

– Dana Warrior hosted an anti-bullying rally with Darren Young earlier this week in Orlando. Here’s a video:

– WWE’s RAW brand will hold a show in Dublin, Ireland this May. An ad lists Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, The New Day and Sasha Banks as appearing.