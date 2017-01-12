– The pre-sale for the March 20th Raw taping in Brooklyn, NY has started, you can use the code RAWBK.

– The WWE Network is working on making content available for download.

– Here are the previews for the next two weeks of Total Divas…

January 18: Lana’s bachelorette trip to Las Vegas turns chaotic and leaves her questioning her upcoming wedding to Rusev. Meanwhile, the idea of Nikki’s family walking the red carpet at the ESPYS, which her boyfriend John Cena is hosting, makes her a nervous wreck

January 25th mid-season finale: In the Season 6 mid-season finale, chaos comes from Renee bringing home her boyfriend Dean Ambrose to meet her family. Meanwhile, disagreements make for an emotional wedding day for Lana and Rusev.

