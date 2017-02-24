– Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch will both appear at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland. It happens next month at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. They will greet fans, pose for photo ops and sign authographs. They will also have separate Q&A sessions. Lynch will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 on March 17 while Angle will be there from 1-4 PM on March 19. You can find more details here.

– WWE RAW will return to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on April 24. Tickets went on sale today at AXS.com.