– The Bella Twins have an auction up on Charitybuzz.com where the winner will join them at the 18th Annual WIN Awards on February 17th in Los Angeles. The winner and a guest will meet and have dinner with the twins, walk the red carpet and and attend the ceremony’s VIP reception, all of which is being filmed for Total Divas.

Money earned by the auction supports the Women’s Image Network, who put on the WIN Awards each year. You can bid at the above link until February 13th, when the auction ends. The current bid is $1,100.

– A pro wrestling fan who was working last night’s Raw in Portland found a rundown sheet while cleaning up afterward. You can see the pic below via her Twitter account: