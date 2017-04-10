wrestling / News

WWE News: Raw & Smackdown Set For Brooklyn in August, Revival Appearing on E&C Podcast, Victoria Closes Restaurant

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

PWInsider reports that local ads in New York on Monday’s Raw announced a combination ticket deal for the August 21st and 22nd Raw and Smackdown tapings in Brooklyn as going on sale tomorrow. The shows are part of Summerslam week.

– The Revival have been announced as the guests on this week’s Edge & Christian Podcast.

– Lisa Marie Varon, the former Victoria and Tara, announced on Instagram that her wrestling-themed restaurant The Squared Circle has closed in Chicago:

article topics :

Edge and Christian, Lisa Marie Varon, RAW, Smackdown, The Revival, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading