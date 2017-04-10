– PWInsider reports that local ads in New York on Monday’s Raw announced a combination ticket deal for the August 21st and 22nd Raw and Smackdown tapings in Brooklyn as going on sale tomorrow. The shows are part of Summerslam week.

– The Revival have been announced as the guests on this week’s Edge & Christian Podcast.

– Lisa Marie Varon, the former Victoria and Tara, announced on Instagram that her wrestling-themed restaurant The Squared Circle has closed in Chicago: