– According to wrestlinginc.com, last night’s WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. The show had 113,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter, which is up from last week’s 89,000 Twitter interactions with 20,000 unique authors. Raw also had 196,000 Facebook interactions with 138,000 unique authors, which is also up from last week’s 180,000 interactions with 124,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Here is a new episode of Bella Brains, featuring the Bella Twins taking the common sobriety test of reciting the alphabet backwards…