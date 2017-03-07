– Stephanie McMahon posted the following on Twitter, congratulating WWE’s Senior VP of Digital and Social Content Jayar Donlan on becoming Multichannel News’ Master of Social Media…

– Monday’s episode of Raw ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop. The show had 131,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 97,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors. The show also had 308,000 Facebook interactions with 198,000 unique authors, this is also up from last week’s show, which drew 219,000 interactions with 145,000 unique authors on Facebook. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]