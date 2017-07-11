– According to wrestlinginc.com, last night’s Raw was #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. The show had 89,000 interactions with 20,000 unique authors on Twitter which is up from last week’s 84,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors. Raw also had 180,000 Facebook interactions with 124,000 unique authors, again, this is up from last week’s 172,000 interactions with 174,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– It was reported last week that Randy Orton is off for a few weeks, he is in Thailand to film a role in the Seth Green directed movie Changeland. Orton will return to TV on July 18th, which is the go home show for the Battleground PPV. Orton posted the following on Instagram…

a little workout and play time with my baby @kim.orton01 before I start filming @changelandmovie with @sethgreen in beautiful Thailand A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:21am PDT