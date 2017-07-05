– Monday’s episode of WWE Raw ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. Raw had 84,000 interactions with 21,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 199,000 Twitter interactions with 76,000 unique authors. The show also had 172,000 Facebook interactions with 174,000 unique authors, also down from last week’s 255,000 interactions with 173,000 unique authors on Facebook. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Seth Rollins posted the following on Twitter in response to a fan who wrote about wanting to see Rollins vs. The Rock…