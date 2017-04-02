wrestling / News
WWE News: Reby Reacts to Hardy’s WWE Return, Andre Battle Royale Slo-Mo Video, Triple H Sets WM Loss Record
– Triple H’s loss to Seth Rollins gives him the sole record for most losses at WrestleMania. With twelve losses, the Game moves ahead of Shawn Michaels who he was previously tied with at eleven.
– Reby Hardy reacted on Twitter to the Hardy Boyz’ return at WrestleMania, posting:
– Here is a slow-motion video from WWE of highlights from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: