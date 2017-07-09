wrestling / News

WWE News: Regal Marks Wrestling Anniversary, Poll on Enzo vs. Cass

July 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans whether Enzo can stand up to Big Cass on his own. As of now, the results are:

No way. Enzo needs to recruit an enforcer to help him get retribution: 57%
Yes. Despite the size difference, Enzo can find a way to gain payback: 43%

– William Regal posted the following, celebrating his thirty-fourth anniversary in the business:

