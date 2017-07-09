wrestling / News
WWE News: Regal Marks Wrestling Anniversary, Poll on Enzo vs. Cass
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans whether Enzo can stand up to Big Cass on his own. As of now, the results are:
No way. Enzo needs to recruit an enforcer to help him get retribution: 57%
Yes. Despite the size difference, Enzo can find a way to gain payback: 43%
– William Regal posted the following, celebrating his thirty-fourth anniversary in the business:
It's 34 years this weekend since I had my first match in the Wrestling business.Thank you very much to everyone who's helped me and watched.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 7, 2017