WWE News: Reigns Hypes Match With Samoa Joe, Angle Arrives at Raw, Stock Down
July 17, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.68, down $0.21 (1.01%) from the previous closing price.
– Roman Reigns posted to Twitter to hype tonight’s Raw match against Samoa Joe, which has a shot at Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on the line:
The main event is where I belong and where I'll be at #SummerSlam. #TheGuy #MyYard #Raw
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 17, 2017
– WWE released the following video of Kurt Angle arriving at Raw ahead of his big announcement: