wrestling / News

WWE News: Reigns Hypes Match With Samoa Joe, Angle Arrives at Raw, Stock Down

July 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s stock closed at $20.68, down $0.21 (1.01%) from the previous closing price.

– Roman Reigns posted to Twitter to hype tonight’s Raw match against Samoa Joe, which has a shot at Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on the line:

– WWE released the following video of Kurt Angle arriving at Raw ahead of his big announcement:

article topics :

Kurt Angle, RAW, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading